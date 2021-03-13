65 Year Old Man In India Dies Just Minutes After Receiving AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

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He collapsed in the chair and passed away within a few minutes. He was a Goregaon resident and he received the first dose of vaccine from Millat Nursing Home, Jogeshwari.
The authorities said we cannot consider it death due to vaccination till an expert committee reviews it and comes to a conclusion.
BMC said in a statement, “He had several comorbidities, including dilated cardiomyopathy, severe left ventricular dysfunction, hypertension and diabetes mellitus”.
Executive health officer, Dr Mangala Gomare said, the adverse event following AEF will review the case. “We don’t know if it was a case of anaphylactic shock. The committee will opine after looking at all details”.
Source : https://greatgameindia.com/india-man-dies-astrazeneca-vaccine/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBfMfERxO7g
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