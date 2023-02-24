Donald Trump "WWIII Never Been Closer but Ukraine Conflict Can End with Right Leadership"

Breitbart





Feb 23, 2023





"There was a reason we didn't get into wars, because other countries respected us," former President Donald Trump said about his term in the White House in a message as the war in Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary. "We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership," he declared.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xkXSd8nUXzU/