© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR DAVID E MARTIN THE VIRUS WAS ENGINEERED AND PATENTED DECADES AGO (Re-upload)
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • July 24, 2021
Irrespective of whether you have taken the "vaccine" or not I would urge you to listen to this video.
It's an exhaustive examination of Covid-19 and the associated therapies, including the "vaccines" and the spike protein contained therein, from a patent law perspective, in front of a German university panel of professors and legal scholars.
Completely mind blowing, had to re-post this video from the original source (VladTepesBlog on BitChute).
You may truly want to sit down for this one. Now everything comes into focus. Not available on YouTube for obvious reasons.
It's an exhaustive examination of Covid-19 and the associated therapies, including the "vaccines" and the spike protein contained therein, from a patent law perspective, in front of a German university panel of professors and legal scholars.
Completely mind blowing, had to re-post this video from the original source (VladTepesBlog on BitChute).
You may truly want to sit down for this one. Now everything comes into focus. Not available on YouTube for obvious reasons.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.