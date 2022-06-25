A Historic Day Roe V Wade Overturned, Demons Begin Manifesting In The Streets

Stew Peters Show.Hey hey! Ho ho! We got Roe to FINALLY go! Stew Peters discusses what it means to have ABOLISHED Roe V Wade in America, & what we need to prepare for when the riots start!





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