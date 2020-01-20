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Can a Jew be an anti-semite? Bernie Sanders proves YES
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10 views • January 20, 2020
When Bernie Sanders made Linda Sarsour his campaign surrogate he knew what he was getting in to. He knew she was a rabid Antisemite posing as an anti-Zionist. He knew she supported terrorists and called for the dehumanization of Israelis. He knew and doesn’t care! Shame on him! NOT FOR AUDIENCE 13 AND YOUNGER
— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 6, 2019
— Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 6, 2019
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