US Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was successfully tested from Vandenberg Military Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California

US Minuteman III intercontinental
ballistic missile was successfully tested at a military base in
California.
A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a single telemetered joint test assembly re-entry vehicle Feb. 19 at 1 a.m. Pacific Time from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.
More info at (2):
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-military-tests-nuclear-missile-145103550.html
OR
https://www.stratcom.mil/Media/News/News-Article-View/Article/4070577/minuteman-iii-test-launch-showcases-readiness-of-us-nuclear-forces-safe-effecti/#:~:text=A%20joint%20team%20of%20Air,Vandenberg%20Space%20Force%20Base%2C%20California.