https://gettr.com/post/p2gdur4a668

0中共对维吾尔人、西藏人等族群的所做所为叫做文化清洗，文化种族灭绝。中共不让中国人有其他文化信仰，只让信奉共产主义。

What the CCP has done to the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other ethnic groups is cultural cleansing and genocide. The CCP does not allow Chinese people to have different cultural beliefs, only to believe in communism.

@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp





