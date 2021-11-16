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Want to Understand Covid 19, Trust Your Intuition
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80 views • November 16, 2021
The wisdom of the Universe is shared through our intuition. We must take time to listen to it! Getting caught up in a psychopathic narrative generates fear, especially when important information is censored. Francesco and Dr. Len offer ways we can get in touch with an inner resonance that if we trust, has answers that will guide us wisely.
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