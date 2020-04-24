BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biometric Identification and buying and selling prophecy
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
208 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • April 24, 2020
Biometric identification has become very useful over the past few years, and companies are discovering new ways to integrate a biometric identification system into just about everything that requires personal verification: your phone, your bank account, your car...where does it end?! It sounds convenient, but have you considered how such a system could be used in conjunction with the Mark of the Beast (666)? Microchip implants are the obvious next step in these biometric developments, and if that happens, you could be facing a real choice between God, and the Beast of Revelation 13.
Keywords
mark of the beast666biometric identificationrevelation 13the mark of the beastmicrochip implantsteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the trutha voice in the desertvoice in the desertthe mark of the beast 666biometric identification systembiometric identification mark of the beastbiometrics mark of the beastmessages from god seeking the truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Civilizational War Over AI: I&#8217;m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

The Civilizational War Over AI: I’m on the Side of Humans, Not the Machine Overlords

Mike Adams
Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Trump Announces $1 Million Reward for Reports of Voter Fraud Ahead of Midterms

Garrison Vance
Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Binance Hackers Moved $6.3B Before Assets Could Be Frozen, Report Says

Patrick Lewis
U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

U.S. Treasury Projects Higher Borrowing Needs Over Next Decade

Sterling Ashworth
White House Exploring Options to Keep Netanyahu in Power Under Unity Government, Report Says

White House Exploring Options to Keep Netanyahu in Power Under Unity Government, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Financial Times Refuses to Retract Putin Call Article

Financial Times Refuses to Retract Putin Call Article

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy