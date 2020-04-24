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Biometric Identification and buying and selling prophecy
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33 views • April 24, 2020
Biometric identification has become very useful over the past few years, and companies are discovering new ways to integrate a biometric identification system into just about everything that requires personal verification: your phone, your bank account, your car...where does it end?! It sounds convenient, but have you considered how such a system could be used in conjunction with the Mark of the Beast (666)? Microchip implants are the obvious next step in these biometric developments, and if that happens, you could be facing a real choice between God, and the Beast of Revelation 13.
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