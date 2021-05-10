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America at the Crossroads
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1 view • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance interviews Peter Brimelow of VDARE.com. Mr. Brimelow describes the origins and purpose of Vdare, analyzes nationalist trends in Canada. and critiques the Trump administration's record on immigration control. Mr. Taylor and Mr. Brimelow conclude with an assessment of global white racial consciousness and prospects for political breakthroughs.
First posted to YouTube on November 8, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance interviews Peter Brimelow of VDARE.com. Mr. Brimelow describes the origins and purpose of Vdare, analyzes nationalist trends in Canada. and critiques the Trump administration's record on immigration control. Mr. Taylor and Mr. Brimelow conclude with an assessment of global white racial consciousness and prospects for political breakthroughs.
First posted to YouTube on November 8, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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