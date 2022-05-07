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Melbourne Protest 7 May 2022
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34 views • May 07, 2022
This weekly freedom protest went through a very similar routine as the previous week: Parliament House, Burke Street MYER, Queen Victoria Market, and back again. Our aim is to make an angry yet joyful noise at the same time along the way, especially when we stopped at MYER and the Market. This video is a collection of parts of the songs, drumming and shouts. It is a contribution to the world who might be watching that we are keeping the flame of freedom protest burning in Melbourne each Saturday and this video is the proof if it.
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