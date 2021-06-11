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Taking Responsibility for Covid 19 Decisions
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20 views • June 11, 2021
The buck stops with you! We are all responsible for the choices we make or don't make. It is hard work being a responsible US citizen. All too often we tend to respond with anger and frustration rather than standing up for what feels right. We should never acquiesce to what isn't right and stay in our power. It is important to remember that we have created China! We have made them successful by buying their products because they are less expensive than American made products. It is time to fight for America!
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