"Covid 19 "Vaccination" supporting Dutch politician Nilufer Gündogan appears on TV sporting Bell's Palsy, says it's stressed related" 👀
Our Toxin Removal Support uses clinoptilolite zeolite to remove toxins like mercury and lead from your body a cellular level to reveal your body's full potential.People suffering from Bells Palsy have had great results after using Advanced TRS Heavy Metal Detox Spray & Fulvic Humic Acid. Both can be found through the link below. https://beautifulhorizons2.coseva.com/advanced-trs/
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed. I am working towards a laptop 💻 or 🖥 computer to help me work more efficiently. I do everything by 📱 phone and most of the time without wifi.
Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣 & Check Out The Brighteon Store
I can also be found on
Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.