Terral03 com Mystery Report: 2023 Newsletter 01 for Gary: April 28, 2023

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This newsletter program is all about helping people see God’s wisdom hidden in plain sight using His three witnesses of spirit, water, and blood testifying in the Holy Scriptures from Genesis 1:1 through Revelation.
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On Earth, As It Is in Heaven, As It Is in God’s Infinite Realm
Written by Gary and Terral
April 28, 2023
Hi Gary:
Thank you for writing.
On Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM Gary wrote:
Hi Terral,
As you know I'm an ultimate goal, bottom-line type person and always wanting to know, if possible, where things are heading. I understand there are things we are not meant to know for now, or ever, for whatever reason, but the Lord still wants us to search. I do enjoy learning about the details and the road to the ultimate goal but find that I can understand the details better and easier if I know where things are heading. In my search for the bottom-line in The Mystery Explained and the scriptures, I have come to understand a few bottom-line goals…
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Read the full report in 2022 Mystery Report Newsletter 06, by subscribing at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:
Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
Direct: 952-582-6304
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
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More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]