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Food Shortages?
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206 views • March 29, 2022
Biden is touting food shortages because of the Ukraine/Russia conflict. In 2021 his Department of Agriculture ordered farmers to plow under their crops. He also ordered crude oil to be literally dumped to raise oil prices. The supply chain issues are part of the Biden Administrations policy. The enemy is at the gate!
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