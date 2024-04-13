Create New Account
Meet Ellen for Mayor in San Francisco 4-12-24
https://sfstandard.com/2024/04/11/this-far-right-maga-style-mayoral-candidate-is-back/

Https://dontmesswithourkids.us

MayorEllen.com

Look at the following Politicians BIRTHed out of SF:

Nancy Pelosi

Gavin Newsom

Diane FeinStein

VP Kamala Harris

What happens in SF spreads throughout our nation!! We discuss this in this video. This is a critical time for our nation. Please join in and pray and vote to save America. Candidates like Ellen are rare.



californiamayorsan franciscoellen

