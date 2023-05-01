Less Food, More IRS & The Solution 05/01/2023

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Today Pastor Stan
shares his heart about the solution to America’s problems. Can America’s
problems even be solved? It sure can, but only if America turns back to Jesus.
Jesus is the only answer to fix every little and major thing wrong in our
Country. In other news, the IRS is now hiring Gun-Carrying Agents in all 50
States and the WEF Orders Governments to start limiting food “to fight climate
change”.
00:00 - Poisoning Food on a Massive Scale
02:23 - The Solution
10:08 - What God can Allow
11:00 - America can Decide
12:39 - IRS Hiring Agents in all 50 States
14:28 - WEF to Limit our Food
19:05 - Yuan Passes the U.S. Dollar
20:45 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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