Tip of the week: Black soldier flies

In this video Kevin showcases how he is growing black soldier fly larvae and using scraps from his compost to convert it into animal feed for the black soldier flies.
This allows them to grow, become high protein, high fat, and high calcium feed for his laying hens.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.