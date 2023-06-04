COMMON-LAW MARRIAGE, PROPERTY, AND DIVORCE

Something that does occur today is, common law marriages, though the lawyers have gotten their greedy paws into it. Common laws may have started with good intentions, but look at it now.





“Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free”. (Jesus Christ – Matthew 8:31-32)





“Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.” (Revelation 18:4-5)





“…Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. (Jesus Christ- Matthew 22:37-40)





“Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8:31-32)



