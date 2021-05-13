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Tom Clancy's The Division - E3 Breakdown trailer [UK]
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50 views • May 13, 2021
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8LLVLJd-WM
Channel: Ubisoft
11 Jun 2013
This is a trailer I saw a long time ago filled with predictive programming.
The guys over the entertainment industry were preparing the collective mentality. They present us the collapse of the society (induced by their agents) and then they will propose their solution.
The solution to the collapse, which is under way right now, is their NWO or BBB (Build Back Better = 666).
It was written on the 1 dollar bill long ago ORDO AB CHAO.
They put the blame in this video on the evil cash money and on some virus.
Channel: Ubisoft
11 Jun 2013
This is a trailer I saw a long time ago filled with predictive programming.
The guys over the entertainment industry were preparing the collective mentality. They present us the collapse of the society (induced by their agents) and then they will propose their solution.
The solution to the collapse, which is under way right now, is their NWO or BBB (Build Back Better = 666).
It was written on the 1 dollar bill long ago ORDO AB CHAO.
They put the blame in this video on the evil cash money and on some virus.
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