LARGE SCALE NUCLEAR INCIDENT TRAINING EXERCISE BEING HELD THIS WEEK BY FBI-DOD-DHS*SOCAL QUAKE SWARM



PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/AlertChannel/status/1652359837907288065 https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1652550359917666304 https://twitter.com/FBIHouston/status/1652040445235437590?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652314301552635907%7Ctwgr%5E75e1fa2b12eeb9183611fd2fcaddb7f6caa1f13c%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flarge-scale-nuclear-training-exercise-to-take-place-what-houstonians-need-to-know https://www.fox26houston.com/news/large-scale-nuclear-training-exercise-to-take-place-what-houstonians-need-to-know https://twitter.com/mrxmotors/status/1652687351506673668?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652687351506673668%7Ctwgr%5E7d6b2a76c2a2a1794420230133530a4dbefed0b3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage5421339%2Fpg1 https://twitter.com/Faytuks/status/1652679152573530112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://tass.com/defense/1609195 https://twitter.com/creepy_org/status/1652721019411390465 https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1652721336924635136 https://revcom.us/i/454/MexicoStolenLand_V2.jpg https://files.abovetopsecret.com/files/img/ct56cf650b.jpg https://qph.fs.quoracdn.net/main-qimg-0b22346c7cab8438992ce4b4a8e9a599 https://twitter.com/OfficialAlamo/status/1650625409698988035 https://twitter.com/GoArmy/status/1650507530383110145 https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1652583278589747201 https://www.geologyin.com/2023/04/deadly-volcanic-eruptions-led-to-twin.html https://www.cnet.com/science/biology/features/a-bionic-eye-that-could-restore-vision-and-put-humans-in-the-matrix/ https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1652566673075978240 https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/28/fruit-veg-shortages-weather-uk-spain-crops https://www.rt.com/news/575551-biden-order-military-drug-trafficking/ https://www.sott.net/article/479768-China-accuses-US-of-destabilizing-Korean-peninsula https://twitter.com/Feher_Junior/status/1652412357337915394?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652412357337915394%7Ctwgr%5Ef7015a64c6b29e6b44a70ca525c7fcd637c22e41%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sott.net%2Fembed%2FzRTXNCZTpTIcoy_WW2MtXugdGzS https://twitter.com/RWApodcast/status/1652275208206667777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1652275208206667777%7Ctwgr%5Eb3e3bd6e4434383b77b3837e4b2efeaeb6c67365%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sott.net%2Fembed%2FVyE-Sxm3L6PQVTkyju4h-KhO6EU