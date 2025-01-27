BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
High Office, Higher Embarrassment - Drunk and Dumber Jim Pillen Is Nebraska’s Joe Biden Part 7
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
53 views • 3 months ago

Both Pillen and Biden are brainless, child-like idiots. They've been known for their profound stupidity all their lives but are now known as profoundly stupid yet useful pawns. They're seen as hopeless losers, barely capable of self-care. Biden, who underwent brain surgery where part of his brain was removed, saw no loss in his cognitive abilities since he had already lost his mind; since then, he has only become a more miserly, foolish individual who became even more increasingly senile during his presidency. During his presidency, he was a clueless stooge, seemingly disconnected from reality and unaware or unconcerned about his public persona as a national embarrassment. Similarly, Jim Pillen is an embarrassment for Nebraska, due to his lack of any intelligence, abhorrent cluelessness, and overt obliviousness, which is compounded by his alcoholism. At public events, acting as governor, he's always seen with a drink in hand, often an empty glass since he's already consumed its contents. It can be certain that Pillen is always either drunk or nursing a hangover, using more alcohol as his solution, which marks him as an abominable drunken disgrace. He struggles to speak clearly even when semi-sober, but when drunk, which is his usual state, he can barely function. Even with his inebriated existence, there's a peculiar notion and interesting theory, to some, that Pillen might even seem more coherent when intoxicated, as his baseline stupidity can't get any worse, but in any case, he remains a drunken, embarrassing figure.

To watch the full-length video that this part accompanies, search for the following title: "Drunk and Dumber- Jim Pillen Is Nebraska’s Joe Biden".

#NebraskaPolitics #PoliticalComedy #LeadershipFail #PillenBidenComparison #Embarrassment

