Trump is the one who set up the China initiative within the DOJ that is dedicated to fighting the CCP's industrial and economic espionage against the CCP's theft of America's intellectual property.

And this program ended in 2022. So a lot of the things that Trump put into place, stopping the CCP, have been ended. And so the CCP, Of course, does not want a tough U. S. President sitting in the White House.

特朗普是在司法部内开始针对CCP的人，该计划致力于打击中共对美国知识产权的工业和经济间谍行为以及窃取行为。而这个计划在2022年被终止了。所以，特朗普推出的很多阻止中共行为的政策已经结束了。中共当然不希望一个强硬的美国总统坐在白宫。

