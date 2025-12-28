BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wordwide Weather Warfare Alert News - 12-27-2025
ChristianWarrior
ChristianWarrior
11 followers
Follow
190 views • 1 day ago

"New York City area digs out from biggest snowstorm in years" (ABC News). "Winter storm pummels New York, New Jersey, Connecticut with snow and ice" (CBS News)". And then there is this. A Continued US Heat Wave" (Weather Underground). What's wrong with this picture? Was the most populated portion of the North East the target of engineered winter weather while record high temperatures were being shattered across much of the rest of the country? Was the flash flooding in Southern California everything we were told? The climate engineers are losing whatever control they thought they had over the weather, their operations are an increasing derailment, disruption and contamination of weather all around the world. "Climate disasters cost the world over $120 billion in 2025" (The Economic Times). "Global alert: Scientists warn of a potential catastrophe in 2026" (MSN). Geoengineering is weather warfare, buckle up, we are all in for a rough ride.


(See Dane Wigington's full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wn_PwVKF0qI&t=2434s


Credits to: World of Signs, Dane Wigington, MT and Weather Reports

Keywords
newsalertweather2025warfaredecember
