How COVID Vaccines and Fake Data Drove People Insane: Justin Hart | Clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: https://ept.ms/VaccineMadnessYT
The world was lied to at nearly every step of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the rollout of the vaccines. The lies then caused a type of madness, as people battled over the facts and their own versions of reality. This is according to Justin Hart, data analyst and author of “Gone Viral: How COVID Drove the World Insane.”
We speak with Justin Hart about what the data really shows us on COVID-19, infections, vaccine effectiveness, and the realities that were kept from the public.