How COVID Vaccines and Fake Data Drove People Insane: Justin Hart | Clip
WATCH THE FULL VIDEO: https://ept.ms/VaccineMadnessYT

The world was lied to at nearly every step of the COVID-19 pandemic and in the rollout of the vaccines. The lies then caused a type of madness, as people battled over the facts and their own versions of reality. This is according to Justin Hart, data analyst and author of “Gone Viral: How COVID Drove the World Insane.”

We speak with Justin Hart about what the data really shows us on COVID-19, infections, vaccine effectiveness, and the realities that were kept from the public.

