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Totally DEBASED AFL, Commentator Says 'Don't Touch The Ball'.
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201 views • May 12, 2022
Totally DEBASED AFL, Commentator Says 'Don't Touch The Ball'.
https://rumble.com/v14g575-totally-debased-afl-commentator-says-dont-touch-the-ball..html
Does she (the MSM mouthpiece) take orders to say this nonsense believing that people are going to take the advice seriously. If I had a pet chimp it would know the odds of catching a flu which is the fake Covid from a football are too miniscule to mention. Are these idiots so easily bought they will say and do anything and in so doing expose a completely wasted education. They are a danger to themselves just as much as they are a danger to myself and to the rest of humanity.
Original Source:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6594
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
MSM, Debased, Disrespect for Peoples Intelligence
https://rumble.com/v14g575-totally-debased-afl-commentator-says-dont-touch-the-ball..html
Does she (the MSM mouthpiece) take orders to say this nonsense believing that people are going to take the advice seriously. If I had a pet chimp it would know the odds of catching a flu which is the fake Covid from a football are too miniscule to mention. Are these idiots so easily bought they will say and do anything and in so doing expose a completely wasted education. They are a danger to themselves just as much as they are a danger to myself and to the rest of humanity.
Original Source:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/6594
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
MSM, Debased, Disrespect for Peoples Intelligence
Keywords
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