African man teaches Black woman what 'White supremacy' is really all about!

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Credits to Secret-Agent
An honest African man tells the truth about how the White man produced a superior and advanced civilization in Africa through intelligence and scientific inventions. According to this African, historically, the Black man acknowledged the White man's superiority. The Black woman's stunned expression at hearing this truth tells it all.