What are Smart Cities and Digital Currency's aim...?

mart Cities and Digital Currencies are ever so cleverly presented to the public as these technologically innovative digital communities that are meant to better the lives of the civilians that live in them. But that is not the case at all. They are preparing the entire world for a heavily controlled dystopian technocracy where cherished freedoms and human rights do not exist and where eventually it will take a world down a path where they cannot buy or sell unless they sell their souls to this system.

