What are Smart Cities and Digital Currency's aim...?

mart Cities and Digital Currencies are ever so cleverly presented to the
public as these technologically innovative digital communities that are
meant to better the lives of the civilians that live in them. But that
is not the case at all. They are preparing the entire world for a
heavily controlled dystopian technocracy where cherished freedoms and
human rights do not exist and where eventually it will take a world down
a path where they cannot buy or sell unless they sell their souls to this system.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.