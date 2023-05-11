Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What are Smart Cities and Digital Currency's aim...?
57 views
channel image
Stand Up for Truth
Published Yesterday |

mart Cities and Digital Currencies are ever so cleverly presented to the public as these technologically innovative digital communities that are meant to better the lives of the civilians that live in them. But that is not the case at all. They are preparing the entire world for a heavily controlled dystopian technocracy where cherished freedoms and human rights do not exist and where eventually it will take a world down a path where they cannot buy or sell unless they sell their souls to this system.

Keywords
5genslavementdigital

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket