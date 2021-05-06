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Vaccine Shedding: 5 Month Old Baby Boy Dies From Mothers 'Pfizer' Milk - Are Vaccines the New Super Spreader?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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211 views • May 06, 2021
It is slowly starting to leak out that John Hopkins Medical and other agencies have been developing 'Super Self Spreading Vaccines'. They have been developed to stop viruses from spreading in the Animal Kingdom and now they are leaking it out that these new MRNA (Pfizer and Moderna) vaccines can actually be used as 'self-spreading' vaccinators - where the vaccine spreads in the same way that a virus would spread. So whether you want to take the vaccine or not, you may be getting vaccinated by someone who is close to you. The Cabal is Hell bent on getting everyone vaccinated one way or another and one we are vaccinated just wait until the upcoming flu-season when those who are vaccinated get the new flu. There will be many more death's just from the adverse vaccine reactions. I also look at the death of a 5 month old boy who got sick and died shortly after his mother received her second dose of Pfizer. She was breast feeding the baby boy at the time of his illness and eventual death. Like I have been saying for a while now: "THE VACCINE IS THE NEW VIRUS!"

Follow me on all my @GlobalAgenda Social Media platforms: https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda

Email: [email protected]

Link to:
Dark Clouds over Elberton (Georgia Guidestones)
https://youtu.be/Ae4GArq8VNY

Self-Spreading Vaccines Are No Myth...It's Hard Science
Johns Hopkins Confirmed Them - Covid Genocide Is Here
https://rense.com/general96/self-spreading-vaccines.php

The Bulletin Blog:
https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/

5 Month Old Dies From Mother's Milk Vaccine Shedding
https://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/datarequest/D8;jsessionid=7014B5DA1BE7942C194086F6BC0E
Keywords
vaccinessheddingwarroompandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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