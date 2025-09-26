Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v5jf4yd-ivermectin-and-cancer.html

Content Creator: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnCampbell





Ivermectin And Cancer With Dr. John Campbell





In this video, Dr. John Campbell delves into the intriguing potential of ivermectin, a well-known antiparasitic drug, as a promising anticancer agent. Ivermectin has been shown in various studies to induce programmed cell death in cancer cells through mechanisms such as apoptosis, autophagy, and pyroptosis. Researchers are investigating its effects on different types of cancers, including breast cancer, digestive system cancers, urinary system cancers, hematological cancers, reproductive system cancers, brain gliomas, and respiratory system cancers.





Discover how ivermectin may suppress tumor growth, prevent metastasis, and even synergize with immune checkpoint therapies to enhance cancer treatment. This video also explores scientific studies and reviews supporting ivermectin’s repositioning as a cancer drug, highlighting its mechanisms of action and potential clinical applications.





Sources and further insights include research articles from the NIH and recent scientific findings on ivermectin's antitumor effects.





