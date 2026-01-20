BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Jan. 20, 2026. Lesson: 12-2026. Title: Walking Away from Wisdom
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 21 hours ago

Proverbs 19:27–29 delivers a sober warning about the consequences of rejecting wisdom. Turning away from instruction leads directly into error, while false witnesses delight in lies and mock justice. Judgment awaits scoffers, and punishment is prepared for those who persist in folly. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how contempt for truth hardens the heart, why integrity in testimony matters, and how God’s justice ultimately answers persistent rebellion.

Lesson 12-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
FBI under Trump&#8217;s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

FBI under Trump’s second term captures five top fugitives in one year, including 2016 murder suspect

Ramon Tomey
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over &#8220;wrongful gains&#8221;

Elon Musk demands $134 billion from OpenAI and Microsoft in explosive lawsuit over “wrongful gains”

Kevin Hughes
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Judge blocks USDA from cutting $80 million in Minnesota SNAP funds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy