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The Stew Peters Show 02. 24. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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492 views • February 24, 2022
Putin Conquers Ukraine, Rumors of Wars Distract Patriots, Globohomo Cabal Kills Masculinity
Thursday on the Stew Peters Show, full-scale war has been declared by Putin, and military strikes are being carried out all over Ukraine. That's what you will see if you tune into the Fox News channel. Neocons are demanding blood, pundits are encouraging extremely aggressive sanctions, and establishment fossils and uni-party globalists desperately want to send your kids to go die in the name of aiding the corrupt Ukrainians and protecting their borders. Stew was joined by Bible scholar Jarrin Jackson who has been dissecting this situation since the first explosion in Kiev.
What are the long term impacts of this invasion, and will Biden's response only further choke the Global Supply Chain, and the U.S. economy? Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall joins Stew to detail the aftermath of Putin's conquering of Ukraine.
GunsAmerica CEO Paul Helinski also joined Stew to detail the importance of the Russian ban on exports of nitrogen fertilizer until next June. If the world hits them with heavier sanctions, they could easily retaliate by cutting those exports off for even longer. China has also banned phosphate exports until June. They’re absolutely critical for modern agricultural production, and Paul explains what you can do to prepare.
Leigh Dundas' friend Mikki Klann has been encouraging parents to stand up and fight for their kids against the continued torture and abuse of long-term masking forced upon them by demonically-inspired petty tyrants. Mikki joined Stew to share a new strategy involving bonds, which has already resulted in five states being forced to back down on mask mandates. Read more on this through her website: bondsforthewin.com.
Tristan Sartor, founder of the Order of Social Antiquity, also joined Stew to share his mission to revive the superior traditions and practices of the past, centralized on real Christianity and family.
All of that and more, on Thursday's edition of the Stew Peters show.
Don't miss a moment of Thursday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Thursday on the Stew Peters Show, full-scale war has been declared by Putin, and military strikes are being carried out all over Ukraine. That's what you will see if you tune into the Fox News channel. Neocons are demanding blood, pundits are encouraging extremely aggressive sanctions, and establishment fossils and uni-party globalists desperately want to send your kids to go die in the name of aiding the corrupt Ukrainians and protecting their borders. Stew was joined by Bible scholar Jarrin Jackson who has been dissecting this situation since the first explosion in Kiev.
What are the long term impacts of this invasion, and will Biden's response only further choke the Global Supply Chain, and the U.S. economy? Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall joins Stew to detail the aftermath of Putin's conquering of Ukraine.
GunsAmerica CEO Paul Helinski also joined Stew to detail the importance of the Russian ban on exports of nitrogen fertilizer until next June. If the world hits them with heavier sanctions, they could easily retaliate by cutting those exports off for even longer. China has also banned phosphate exports until June. They’re absolutely critical for modern agricultural production, and Paul explains what you can do to prepare.
Leigh Dundas' friend Mikki Klann has been encouraging parents to stand up and fight for their kids against the continued torture and abuse of long-term masking forced upon them by demonically-inspired petty tyrants. Mikki joined Stew to share a new strategy involving bonds, which has already resulted in five states being forced to back down on mask mandates. Read more on this through her website: bondsforthewin.com.
Tristan Sartor, founder of the Order of Social Antiquity, also joined Stew to share his mission to revive the superior traditions and practices of the past, centralized on real Christianity and family.
All of that and more, on Thursday's edition of the Stew Peters show.
Don't miss a moment of Thursday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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