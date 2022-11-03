Create New Account
The Myth of Subjective Truth: Signs of the Times Leading to the Return of Jesus
American Patriots God Country
Published 21 days ago |

This video drills into what I like to call "Subjective Truth Theory" and how it relates to the Signs of the End Times prophesied in Matthew 24 https://biblehub.com/kjv/matthew/24.htm of The Bible. Truth is not subjective. It is and will forever be objective. God's word even more so...

