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No More Dollar? Russia Backs Ruble With Gold, WEF Scrubs Cyber Polygon & Inflicting Pain Is The Plan
Aimless News
Aimless News
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230 views • March 05, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate


Sources used in video:

Get ready, WEF scrubs cyber polygon from its web page - https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/world-economic-forum-removes-cyber-polygon-from-its-webpage-are-you-ready-for-cyber-war.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

China and Russia bringing the end to the US dollar, and I think it's planned - https://trendingpolitics.com/china-backs-russia-says-no-to-un-sanctions-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Russia going to gold standard instead of dollar - https://gettr.com/post/pxya2e29ae?ref_src=aimlessnews

Is this the end of the dollar - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/boom-russia-returns-to-the-gold-standard-for-its-currency?ref_src=aimlessnews

Russians cleaning up the mess of Ukraine - https://greatawakening.win/p/142AmwlqmQ/russian-say-the-quiet-part-out-l/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews

McCains bitch shows he's a deep state player - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-calls-for-assassination-of-putin/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here's McCain and Graham is Ukraine in 2017 - https://twitter.com/MrsT106/status/1499724607431102470?ref_src=aimlessnews

Presentation of Ukrainian war crimes, very graphic - https://www.docdroid.net/cu8d91a/presentation-ukrainian-war-crimes-pdf#page=15

Media still not interested in the Biden's dealings in Ukraine - https://stream.org/theyre-still-keeping-secrets-about-hunter-biden/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Some intel about Hillary from 2016, very interesting - https://greatawakening.win/p/142AmwkCHr/interesting-speculation-from-an-/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember when the dems said $5 billion was too much to build the wall - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/10-big-guy-joe-biden-wants-10-billion-aid-kiev/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Inflicting pain is part of the green new deal plan - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/03/03/energy-secretary-grandholm-admits-biden-economic-pain-and-gas-prices-all-part-of-new-energy-transition/#more-229031?ref_src=aimlessnews

Democrats want to start over, I agree, starting with getting rid of politicians - https://trendingpolitics.com/scary-this-vocal-democrat-hates-the-constitution-says-we-need-to-start-over-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Work around to bring back Trump - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/vernon-jones-will-nominate-trump-speaker-senate-confirms-impeachment-biden-harris-trump-will-president-united-states-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Dr Zelenko better keep his head on a swivel - https://greatawakening.win/p/142AmwlIcE/dr-zelenko-says-as-it-is-short-a/?ref_src=aimlessnews

UK report should end all talk of vaxx mandates - https://www.wnd.com/2022/03/official-data-fully-vaccinated-people-account-9-10-covid-deaths/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Recommended reading, will there be an elecion in 2024 - https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/03/02/will-there-be-a-2024-presidential-election/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Pro mask rally, liberalism is a mental disorder - https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1499203104302010368?ref_src=aimlessnews

Joy Behar takes a fall on the view - https://twitter.com/Isaacisgroovy/status/1499485018913382400?ref_src=aimlessnews

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1499281813545443329?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - Aaron Lewis - Everybody Talks To God - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=allxx9EzoxU



FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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