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ANTHONY FAUCI FUNDED MAKING VIRUSES
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49 views • July 08, 2020
GOF Gain Of Function "research" is "research" to create biological weapons with no oversight. FACUI/BRIX/GATES/CHINA/UN-WHO - MAKE A VIRUS MAKE A VACCINE INDUSTRY – MURDEROUS, CORRUPTED VACCINE INDUSTRY – BIO-MED INDUSTRY – FORCING MASKS, TRYING TO TERRORIZE PEOPLE INTO SUBMITTING TO CONTACT TRACING AND VACCINES – SO CORRUPTED, MURDEROUS POWER& MONEY HUNGARY CAN HAVE THEIR TROUGH
* GREAT TEAM TO HAVE IN RUNNING THE WHITE-HOUSE
* GREAT TEAM TO HAVE IN RUNNING THE WHITE-HOUSE
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