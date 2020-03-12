BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Shine A Candle" (original song and testimony by SRA/DID survivor)
Eyes for the Body
Eyes for the Body
8 followers
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • March 12, 2020
A survivor of generational SRA/DID and sex trafficking shares a song and testimony.
All praise, honor and glory belongs to our LORD Jesus Christ!

“shine a candle” 3-2020 ournameisadam

I know in this life you have had trials
I know they have lasted for a while
but Jesus knows your pain and suffering
because He’s been with you everywhere you’ve been
and when your trials come along
God will see your heart’s response
and if you will rely on Him

your suffering
will not shine a candle in the end
when you compare it to
the glory of forever spent with Him…

keep in mind, this life is just a test,
you can do your best
but on your own you will fail…
it is only when we learn to trust in Him that we prevail…

Jesus says in this life, we’ll have trials
He tells us they will last a little while
but the trials won’t matter in the end
compared to an eternity with Him
and when your trials come along
God will see your heart’s response
and if you will rely on Him your overcoming will ...

shine a candle in the dark
because we only see the Light of God
when it is shared…

keep in mind, this life is just a test,
you can do your best but on your own you will fail… i
ts only when we learn to trust
in Him
that we prevail
Keywords
didsrasurvivorsatanic ritual abusedissociative identity disorderjoshua collins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Binance Replaces 90% of $6.3 Billion in Stolen Crypto, Resumes Withdrawals

Sterling Ashworth
Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Lifestyle Changes Associated with Lower Chronic Disease Risk Than Metformin in 21-Year Prediabetes Study

Petra Stone
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy