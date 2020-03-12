"Shine A Candle" (original song and testimony by SRA/DID survivor)

A survivor of generational SRA/DID and sex trafficking shares a song and testimony.

All praise, honor and glory belongs to our LORD Jesus Christ!



“shine a candle” 3-2020 ournameisadam



I know in this life you have had trials

I know they have lasted for a while

but Jesus knows your pain and suffering

because He’s been with you everywhere you’ve been

and when your trials come along

God will see your heart’s response

and if you will rely on Him



your suffering

will not shine a candle in the end

when you compare it to

the glory of forever spent with Him…



keep in mind, this life is just a test,

you can do your best

but on your own you will fail…

it is only when we learn to trust in Him that we prevail…



Jesus says in this life, we’ll have trials

He tells us they will last a little while

but the trials won’t matter in the end

compared to an eternity with Him

and when your trials come along

God will see your heart’s response

and if you will rely on Him your overcoming will ...



shine a candle in the dark

because we only see the Light of God

when it is shared…



keep in mind, this life is just a test,

you can do your best but on your own you will fail… i

ts only when we learn to trust

in Him

that we prevail