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"Shine A Candle" (original song and testimony by SRA/DID survivor)
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42 views • March 12, 2020
A survivor of generational SRA/DID and sex trafficking shares a song and testimony.
All praise, honor and glory belongs to our LORD Jesus Christ!
“shine a candle” 3-2020 ournameisadam
I know in this life you have had trials
I know they have lasted for a while
but Jesus knows your pain and suffering
because He’s been with you everywhere you’ve been
and when your trials come along
God will see your heart’s response
and if you will rely on Him
your suffering
will not shine a candle in the end
when you compare it to
the glory of forever spent with Him…
keep in mind, this life is just a test,
you can do your best
but on your own you will fail…
it is only when we learn to trust in Him that we prevail…
Jesus says in this life, we’ll have trials
He tells us they will last a little while
but the trials won’t matter in the end
compared to an eternity with Him
and when your trials come along
God will see your heart’s response
and if you will rely on Him your overcoming will ...
shine a candle in the dark
because we only see the Light of God
when it is shared…
keep in mind, this life is just a test,
you can do your best but on your own you will fail… i
ts only when we learn to trust
in Him
that we prevail
All praise, honor and glory belongs to our LORD Jesus Christ!
“shine a candle” 3-2020 ournameisadam
I know in this life you have had trials
I know they have lasted for a while
but Jesus knows your pain and suffering
because He’s been with you everywhere you’ve been
and when your trials come along
God will see your heart’s response
and if you will rely on Him
your suffering
will not shine a candle in the end
when you compare it to
the glory of forever spent with Him…
keep in mind, this life is just a test,
you can do your best
but on your own you will fail…
it is only when we learn to trust in Him that we prevail…
Jesus says in this life, we’ll have trials
He tells us they will last a little while
but the trials won’t matter in the end
compared to an eternity with Him
and when your trials come along
God will see your heart’s response
and if you will rely on Him your overcoming will ...
shine a candle in the dark
because we only see the Light of God
when it is shared…
keep in mind, this life is just a test,
you can do your best but on your own you will fail… i
ts only when we learn to trust
in Him
that we prevail
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