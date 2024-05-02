Truth and Righteousness

Choose your fear wisely: it will not unite you with the world, but stand out from the crowd, drawing you closer to the LORD.
Proverbs 1:26-29
King James Version
26 I also will laugh at your calamity; I will mock when your fear cometh;
27 When your fear cometh as desolation, and your destruction cometh as a whirlwind; when distress and anguish cometh upon you.
28 Then shall they call upon me, but I will not answer; they shall seek me early, but they shall not find me:
29 For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the Lord:
