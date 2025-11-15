BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Detoxing from the “Clot Shot” and Shedding
Freedom Hub Working Group
Freedom Hub Working Group
270 views • 1 day ago

Detoxing from the “Clot Shot” and Shedding

With Edward Group, DC, founder of Global Healing, as seen on Alex Jones’ InfoWars

https://globalhealinginstitute.org/

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

Even before Covid, the nutritional supplement market - and Dr. Group - was boosted by the promotion of truth-pursuing broadcaster, Alex Jones. But when the Plandemic hit and got self-thinking Americans fearing they would be forced to accept a diabolical vaccine, Dr. Group added his name to the list of brave, frontline doctors who were promoting a powerful, natural immunity booster before we even heard of Ivermectin – Urine Therapy. (Urine, which is sterile, has proven an effective, healing therapy for thousands of years and will be the focus of our November 19th show.)

 

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

 

Dr. Group brought other useful information forward during the Public Health Tyranny, as well - electronic microscope evidence of diabolical ingredients, namely, nanobots, in the injections. While experts continue to disagree on the actual VAX toxins, Freedom Hub will always platform leaders with solid evidence to share. After all, Informed Consent is meaningless without ALL of the info – good or bad.

Dr. Group’s advice for both the injected and those who passed on the shot? Detox, detox, detox. How? Work with your health professional… or access information from credible sources… or take one of Dr. Group’s detox courses, which you will learn about in this episode.

Keywords
vaccinenanobotscovidedward group
