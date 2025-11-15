Detoxing from the “Clot Shot” and Shedding

With Edward Group, DC, founder of Global Healing, as seen on Alex Jones’ InfoWars

Even before Covid, the nutritional supplement market - and Dr. Group - was boosted by the promotion of truth-pursuing broadcaster, Alex Jones. But when the Plandemic hit and got self-thinking Americans fearing they would be forced to accept a diabolical vaccine, Dr. Group added his name to the list of brave, frontline doctors who were promoting a powerful, natural immunity booster before we even heard of Ivermectin – Urine Therapy. (Urine, which is sterile, has proven an effective, healing therapy for thousands of years and will be the focus of our November 19th show.)

Dr. Group brought other useful information forward during the Public Health Tyranny, as well - electronic microscope evidence of diabolical ingredients, namely, nanobots, in the injections. While experts continue to disagree on the actual VAX toxins, Freedom Hub will always platform leaders with solid evidence to share. After all, Informed Consent is meaningless without ALL of the info – good or bad.

Dr. Group’s advice for both the injected and those who passed on the shot? Detox, detox, detox. How? Work with your health professional… or access information from credible sources… or take one of Dr. Group’s detox courses, which you will learn about in this episode.