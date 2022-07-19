Central Banks INSIST on More Inflation!

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Chuck Barone
Premiered 38 minutes ago Chuck gives a short recap of the market action on July 18th, 2022, and goes over what the Central Banks are doing about inflation in today’s episode. Don't forget to like, subscribe, hit the bell icon for notifications, and ask questions in the comments below. Join the newsletter here: https://chuckbarone.substack.com/ Visit the website: https://chuckbarone.com #finance #stockmarket #inflation #debt #recession #moneyShow less