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DR Roberto Patrella Warning - Covid 19 means "Certificate of ID of Vaccination with AI" - with aim of depopulation of 80% population
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122 views • August 27, 2020
Dr. Roberto Petrella
Doctor Specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology
http://www.studiomedicopetrella.it
Born on 05.05.1947 in Pratola Peligna (L'Aquila), he graduated in Medicine and Surgery on 09.04.1976 at the University of Milan.
Specialised in Obstetrics and Gynaecology on 14.11.1980 at the University of Ferrara.
Registered with the Order of Doctors of the Province of Teramo.
Doctor Specialized in Obstetrics and Gynecology
http://www.studiomedicopetrella.it
Born on 05.05.1947 in Pratola Peligna (L'Aquila), he graduated in Medicine and Surgery on 09.04.1976 at the University of Milan.
Specialised in Obstetrics and Gynaecology on 14.11.1980 at the University of Ferrara.
Registered with the Order of Doctors of the Province of Teramo.
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