The Only Two Solutions for Teeth Grinding
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

Are you one of the 30 million Americans who grind their teeth?


If you chronically clench or grind your teeth, it may be time to look into these solutions to save your teeth from permanent damage. 🦷


In this video, Oscar Adelman, the founder and CEO of Remi, a company that offers affordable, direct-to-consumer night guards, talks about the two solutions teeth grinders can look into to prevent dental damage.


According to Oscar, teeth grinders can get Botox injections in their jaw to relax it and relieve pressure.


However, the only drawback to this solution is that the Botox will wear off after some time and you will have to receive future Botox injections.


Many folks will find this solution to be UNSUSTAINABLE in the long run due to its maintenance cost. 💸


The second solution, wearing a night guard, on the other hand, may be a more practical choice. 👈


Lucky for you, Remi offers custom night guards for teeth grinders out there at the fraction of the price dentists charge! 🙌


Click the link in the bio to learn more about Remi. 

