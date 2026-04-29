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“Trump wants to get concessions at the negotiating table that he failed to get on the battlefield — and that simply is NOT going to happen.”
Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi says the US underestimated Iran’s missile capabilities and its capacity to retaliate.
“Trump is showing signs of desperation — he has gambled in this war and it failed.”
Source @RT
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