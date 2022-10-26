Canada’s ban on handgun sales and transfers give us a glimpse of the US Anti-gun agenda

Canada banned the sale or transfer of all handguns, and this gives us a look at what it would look like in the US if we had no 2nd Amendment. This act is like the NFA where politicians wanted to control violence by making firearm ownership too expensive. Politicians will go to extremes to “protect us” instead of letting us protect ourselves.





Everyone, no matter where you live, has a right to protect themselves and the ones they love and all that happened in Canada was forced victimhood.





Join Me Today to Discuss:

• Could an executive order remove handguns

• A look at what anti-gunners want





