Predestination and Salvation (Romans 8) | Does God choose who gets saved?

In Romans chapter 8 Paul introduces this idea of 'predestination' (he gets more into it later in the epistle). This is an incredibly divisive concept when it comes to what it means for a person's belief system. Churches split over this word but what did it mean to the original Roman readers who came from a wide variety of ethnic and religious backgrounds? Paul encourages his readers that God is working to restore all things and that the way through which he will redeem people AND the rest of creation was determined before it all began. Through faith in Jesus Christ.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.