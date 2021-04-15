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Unsustainable: The UN's Agenda for World Domination (2020)
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Unsustainable: The UN's Agenda for World Domination (2020)
- James Jaeger
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/w91QV7QYTcqk/
Globalists in the Power Elite -- working through the United Nations -- are waging war against property rights, gun rights and capitalism in order to usher in a Marxist World Order. This war is known as "Agenda 21."
Considered a "conspiracy theory" by the Mainstream Media and other apologists of globalization, the flagship term for Agenda 21 -- "sustainable development" -- crops up in thousands of federal, state and local government laws, regulations, policies and documents. So is Agenda 21 really just a "theory"?
The UN says "sustainable development" is simply the "Environmental Movement" reconfiguring the planet into a safe, green world. Others maintain it's the forced inventory and control of all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, building projects and human beings on the planet. In other words, a blueprint for what many fear could morph into a totalitarian World Government.
So, what's the real agenda behind Agenda 21?
Keywords
vaccinescurrent eventsglobal warmingpoliticaldeep state5gunchinanwowhoagenda 21depopulationeushadow governmentmarxismcovid
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