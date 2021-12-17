Ep. 2654b - Message Received,Trust The Plan,The [DS]/[D]s Will Cease To Exist Once It’s All Exposed

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The [DS] is now running to problems, everything they throw at Trump comes back to hit them. The J6 unselect committee was caught changing text messages, Cheney read out of text messages had the opposite effect. This is now about a 4 year election, this is about exposing the [DS]/[D]s to the world. Once this is done they will cease to exist. Scavino sends another message, Trust the Plan, we are on track and the fireworks are going to begin .
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.