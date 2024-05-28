Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Winning The War Within Part 1
Compassion With Kim
You can purchase your copy of Courtney's Healing Journey here!

https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7


Our blog post Winning The War Within

https://compassionwithkim.com/?p=288


Our blog post The Aftermath of Antibiotics

https://compassionwithkim.com/?p=969


Our book tour continues!

This book signing is hosted by Antiques to Art.

Books only $20 each

T-shirts only $15 each

Bumper Stickers only $5 each

Book signed by authors Kim Seymour LVN and Courtney Seymour

Don't miss the photo op with the authors!

The music line up is great!

Come join us at the Big Red Barn, in Tulia, Tx, 6 miles East at 8137, FM 1318. (follow the signs)

July 16 & 17, 9 am to 6 pm.

antibioticscandida overgrowthcourtneys healing journey

