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W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE
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W.H.O. CONCEDES THE COVID VIRUS IS JUST LIKE THE COMMON FLU - 500,000 AMERICANS DEAD FROM VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bDdNvahoANMj/

Over 500,000 Americans have so far been murdered by these so called vaccines. The PCR test is an outrageous Fraud that was never meant to detect a virus. The main goal of this Pandemic Fraud was to Vaccinate the entire world and that seems to be working out quite well for these evil globalist criminals. Psychological operations have been ongoing via the News Media.

-wil paranormal: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/


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When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
...
Your masks wont silence us.
Your shut downs wont stop us.
Your riots don't scare us.

Faith defeats fakery.
Infiltration is not immigration.
Idealism is not realism.
Religion is not God.

Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.
Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.
Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!
Do not kneel, stand.
We stand Together!
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Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity

Wikileaks Newest Drop 6/14/21
GhostEzra: "Wikileaks dump. Send to everyone."
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR2U_Evqah_Qy2wxNY12FMqFC5dAFUcZL5Kl4FIfQuMFMp8ssbM46oHXWMI

An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9

MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D

A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed

Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/

====My Links=================
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[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga

msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder,
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotechscamdemic
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