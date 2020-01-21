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Total Victory In VA, What Comes Next?
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27 views • January 21, 2020
Freedom-loving patriots from around the country assembled in Richmond, Virginia to peacefully assemble and show the nation that our rights are not granted by the state. Take a ride with Alex Jones and the Infowars crew for the street view of events as they unfolded in Virginia.
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