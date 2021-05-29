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Study Shows Fauci & CDC Killed People On Purpose, When Do We Respond?
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101 views • May 29, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Fauci caused all the deaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/new-evidence-proves-dr-fauci-cdc-prevented-use-proven-drug-covid-19-hundreds-thousands-died-will-americans-wake/
More medicine suppression - https://www.worldtribune.com/literally-criminal-suppressing-data-on-ivermectin-cost-half-a-million-lives-doctor-charges/
Once you've had it, you're immune - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01442-9
Same guy who covered up 9/11 - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80032/911-cover-up-director-appointed-to-chair-covid-cover-up.html
Want a civil war, just do this - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/italy-facing-civil-war-as-prime-minister-orders-vaccines-to-be-mandatory-for-all
Fauci and Gates ar being exposed - https://nationalfile.com/fauci-and-gates-are-both-in-a-downward-spiral-as-their-misdeeds-come-to-light/
Socialism kills always - https://allnewspipeline.com/America_Herded_Down_Dark_Path_Traveled_Before.php
Dems used to say hacking machines was easy - https://t.me/cjtruth316/6131
What are they afraid of - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/27/michigan-secretary-of-state-and-dominion-corp-warn-local-officials-not-to-audit-any-election-results/
Postal worker admits dumping ballots - https://breaking911.com/breaking-u-s-postal-service-worker-admits-to-dumping-election-ballots-in-oct-2020/
Fines refunded in Michigan - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/26/veto-proof-michigan-house-majority-passes-bill-refunding-coronavirus-fines-gretchen-whitmer-hypocrisy/
Idaho Lt Gov lifts mask mandate - https://resistthemainstream.org/idaho-lt-gov-janice-mcgeachin-uses-rare-opportunity-to-ban-mask-mandates/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
How would he know what truth is - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80047/ministry-of-truth.html
Bayer tries to pull a fast one - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80039/us-judge-rejects-bayers-2b-deal-to-resolve-future-roundup.html
Gun free Sweden tops list of shootings - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/05/27/report-sweden-top-in-europe-for-deadly-gun-violence/
All Presidents related - https://familypedia.wikia.org/wiki/Genealogical_relationships_of_Presidents_of_the_United_States
Prince phillip and his will - https://pagesix.com/2021/05/27/prince-philip-reportedly-left-42-million-to-staff-in-will/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1398356176681672704
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Behind on child support, owe back taxes? Learn how to get rid of that debt - https://aimlessnews.com/DissolveYourDebt
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Fauci caused all the deaths - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/new-evidence-proves-dr-fauci-cdc-prevented-use-proven-drug-covid-19-hundreds-thousands-died-will-americans-wake/
More medicine suppression - https://www.worldtribune.com/literally-criminal-suppressing-data-on-ivermectin-cost-half-a-million-lives-doctor-charges/
Once you've had it, you're immune - https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-01442-9
Same guy who covered up 9/11 - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80032/911-cover-up-director-appointed-to-chair-covid-cover-up.html
Want a civil war, just do this - https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/italy-facing-civil-war-as-prime-minister-orders-vaccines-to-be-mandatory-for-all
Fauci and Gates ar being exposed - https://nationalfile.com/fauci-and-gates-are-both-in-a-downward-spiral-as-their-misdeeds-come-to-light/
Socialism kills always - https://allnewspipeline.com/America_Herded_Down_Dark_Path_Traveled_Before.php
Dems used to say hacking machines was easy - https://t.me/cjtruth316/6131
What are they afraid of - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/05/27/michigan-secretary-of-state-and-dominion-corp-warn-local-officials-not-to-audit-any-election-results/
Postal worker admits dumping ballots - https://breaking911.com/breaking-u-s-postal-service-worker-admits-to-dumping-election-ballots-in-oct-2020/
Fines refunded in Michigan - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/26/veto-proof-michigan-house-majority-passes-bill-refunding-coronavirus-fines-gretchen-whitmer-hypocrisy/
Idaho Lt Gov lifts mask mandate - https://resistthemainstream.org/idaho-lt-gov-janice-mcgeachin-uses-rare-opportunity-to-ban-mask-mandates/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
How would he know what truth is - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80047/ministry-of-truth.html
Bayer tries to pull a fast one - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80039/us-judge-rejects-bayers-2b-deal-to-resolve-future-roundup.html
Gun free Sweden tops list of shootings - https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/05/27/report-sweden-top-in-europe-for-deadly-gun-violence/
All Presidents related - https://familypedia.wikia.org/wiki/Genealogical_relationships_of_Presidents_of_the_United_States
Prince phillip and his will - https://pagesix.com/2021/05/27/prince-philip-reportedly-left-42-million-to-staff-in-will/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1398356176681672704
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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